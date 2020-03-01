Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) PT Raised to $76.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MYOK. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 663,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. Myokardia has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,325,444.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,709.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $3,862,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

