Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading 7.2% Higher

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.30, 576,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 767,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $862.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 19,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $306,350.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $673,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 424,193 shares of company stock worth $7,155,919 and sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

