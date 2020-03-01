Needham & Company LLC Lowers Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $28.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GOLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 625,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. Acushnet has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Acushnet by 37.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 38.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 131.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

