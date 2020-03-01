Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $101.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 284.43% from the stock’s current price.

NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 3,220,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,259. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,501,632 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,962,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,707,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,034,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.