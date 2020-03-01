NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $30.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.77 and a beta of 1.03. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,705,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after acquiring an additional 705,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,920,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

