NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target Cut to $9.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NPTN. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 2,285,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.71.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

