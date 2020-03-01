New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Trading Up 8.6%

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s share price was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.02, approximately 2,655,169 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,774,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBEV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 230.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Age Beverages Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.