New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Raised to $1.50

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. CIBC cut New Gold from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.03.

New Gold stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in New Gold by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 221,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

