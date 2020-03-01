New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

EDU has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.89. 2,199,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,345. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after buying an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,382,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

