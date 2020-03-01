Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.51, approximately 456,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 307,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.07 million, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,405 shares of company stock valued at $419,298 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nlight by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nlight by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nlight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

