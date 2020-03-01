NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Cut to $44.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s current price.

NRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Shares of NRG traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,961,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,381. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,430,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in NRG Energy by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 43,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,800,000 after purchasing an additional 168,927 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

