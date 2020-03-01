Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 62,246 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,246 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

LXP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. 5,436,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.