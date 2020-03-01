Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 10,403 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 845,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.73. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

