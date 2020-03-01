Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after buying an additional 482,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after buying an additional 90,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,226,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 1,811,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,462. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 83.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

