Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KMPR traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $68.84. 481,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,359. Kemper Corp has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

