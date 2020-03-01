Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $75,223.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,793 shares of company stock valued at $308,214 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

DGX stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,068. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $113.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

