Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 176.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a target price on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of OGS traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. 522,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,374. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $80.54 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

