Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98.8% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $129.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,167. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

