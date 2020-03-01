Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 111,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.68. 742,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,756. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

