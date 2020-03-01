Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after purchasing an additional 226,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,873,000 after buying an additional 83,061 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,013,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,323. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

