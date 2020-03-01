Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $2,282,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,493. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

