Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 67,994 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. 7,696,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

