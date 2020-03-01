Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,108,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,954,000 after buying an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,373. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.