Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,874,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,787,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,583,000.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

NYSE:TREX traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $95.65. 1,470,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,688. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $109.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. Trex’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.