Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,748 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,432,000 after acquiring an additional 616,168 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Horizon National by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Horizon National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after acquiring an additional 390,671 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,025,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,557. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.