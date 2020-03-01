Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,817 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 702.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $191,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $1,587,013.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,220.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,991 shares of company stock worth $9,270,832. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.78. 656,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,797. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $131.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

