Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,288 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 869,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,978. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.