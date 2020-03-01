Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,418 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,467,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,488. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.