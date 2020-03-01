Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,614 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AGCO by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,918,000 after acquiring an additional 726,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 68.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. 961,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

