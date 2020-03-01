Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,534 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. 938,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,521. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $430,253 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.