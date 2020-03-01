Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKH. Mizuho began coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

BKH traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 882,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,616. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.19. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.62%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

