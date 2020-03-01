Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in National Instruments by 25.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in National Instruments by 32.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in National Instruments by 30.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 404,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 93,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.87. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,789 shares of company stock worth $390,936. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

