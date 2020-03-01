PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $35.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,841,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,506. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

