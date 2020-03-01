Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

