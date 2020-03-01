Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34, approximately 27,652,332 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 18,486,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

