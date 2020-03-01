PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.45.
Shares of PNC traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.40. 4,749,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,562. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.72. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
