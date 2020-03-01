PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.45.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.40. 4,749,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,562. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.72. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.