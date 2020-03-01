Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGR. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,972,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Progressive by 86.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 144,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

