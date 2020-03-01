Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGR. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.
Shares of Progressive stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,972,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.
In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Progressive by 86.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 144,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
