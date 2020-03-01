Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $22.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.26. 7,277,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,884. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $4,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

