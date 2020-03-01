QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reiterated their buy rating on shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an equal rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.53.

QEP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,136,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $503.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

