Quantbot Technologies LP Has $272,000 Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 351.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

LZB stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 396,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.68. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

