Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,204 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 887,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Radius Health Inc has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 11,021.52%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.