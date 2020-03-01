Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,447 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of ATH traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

