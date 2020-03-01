Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 192,878 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 619,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 400,629 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

CPRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 2,385,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $430.74 million, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit