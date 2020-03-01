Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,394 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 113.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 2,653,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,724. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

