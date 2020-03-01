Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. 2,251,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.