Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,886,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,856,185. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

