Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $38.18. 1,850,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,120. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

