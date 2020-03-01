Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 12,078 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

LBTYA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

