Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 8,865,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,749. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

