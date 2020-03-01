Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,310 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 6,153,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,257. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,576 shares of company stock worth $10,988,790. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

